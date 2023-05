Pogledajte zašto ne biste trebali s električnim automobilom prolaziti kroz vodu

Rain, snow, splashing through a reasonable depth puddle: Within spec.

Driving through water near or above the bottom of the rocker panel? You’re going to end up with your car here & me telling you that your pack has no core value.💸

Don’t do it.

No, the 3/Y is not much better. pic.twitter.com/QFO6XvZjie

— Jason Hughes (@wk057) April 18, 2023