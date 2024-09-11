KBC Zagreb conducts 14 transplant surgeries, including 3 multi-organ ones, in 14 days

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Medical teams of the Zagreb-based University Hospital Centre ("KBC Zagreb") performed 14 transplantation operations, including three multi-organ transplant surgeries, in the last fortnight, the hospital's representatives told a news conference on Tuesday.

Multi-organ cases included a combined heart-liver transplantation for one patient, combined liver and kidney transplantation for another patient, and combined heart and kidney transplantation for a third one.

All the patients are recovering very well.

All of them were on Eurotransplant lists, the hospital director, Ante Ćorušić, told the press.

Doctor Hrvoje Gašparović, the head of the KBC Zagreb’s Department of Cardiac Surgery, said that in 2023, Croatia performed 48 heart transplant surgeries, which is 12 transplantation cases per one million inhabitants, while in Germany it stood at 3.5 transplant surgeries of heart per one million inhabitants.

Gašparović said the heart as an organ has the narrowest time span when it is possible to transplant it from one body to another.

The KBC Zagreb uses all means of transportation — helicopters, aircraft, vans and even fast cars — to carry out the entire endeavor of transplantation.