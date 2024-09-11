Commission announces thematic session on segregation of Roma minority in education

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of the National Plan for the Inclusion of Roma discussed the issue of segregation of Roma in education during a meeting on Tuesday, highlighting the need to find a solution to this complex issue.

To better address the challenges within the educational system, the Commission proposed holding a thematic session dedicated exclusively to this matter, it was announced following the meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Davor Bozinovic.

The Commission unanimously adopted a conclusion related to a public call of the Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund, concerning the remediation of illegal waste disposal sites.

The Commission was also informed about the allocation of funds to associations for 2024, in line with the criteria for improving living Conditions and quality of life for members of the Roma national minority.

The Office for Human Rights and National Minorities announced that tomorrow a public call will be issued for co-financing projects and activities of associations that contribute to the goals of the National Plan for Roma Inclusion.

The Commission also deliberated on requests for one-time financial assistance, agreeing to distribute a total of €54,233.

The session concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continuing activities aimed at strengthening the social inclusion of the Roma minority in Croatia.