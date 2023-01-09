Croatia’s economic sentiment improves at end of 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Pexels/Ilustracija

Economic sentiment in Croatia improved in December 2022, buoyed by optimism in the retail sector during the holiday shopping season, a report by the European Commission shows.

In December 2022, the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) in Croatia rose by 1.5 points from November 2022, when it had reached 108.3 points. The highest increases were recorded in retail trade and industry, with their indicators increasing by 2.7 points and 2.2 points respectively.

Consumer confidence increased by 1.8 points, while services confidence declined by 0.6 points and construction confidence fell by 1.2 points.

Business leaders expect to increase hiring in the future, as shown by the Employment Expectations Indicator, which rose by 1.5 points in December from 112.6 points in November. The Economic Uncertainty Indicator declined by two points to 4.9 points.

Economic sentiment improves in EU and euro area

Both business leaders and consumers in the EU and the euro area expressed greater optimism in December 2022 than in the previous month, with the ESI rising by 1.5 points in the EU and by 1.8 points in the euro area.

Economic sentiment improved for the second month running, but remained below the long-term average, the Commission noted.

The most optimistic in both the EU and the euro area were managers in the services sector, whose indicator rose by 3.2 points in the EU and by 2.6 points in the euro area.

Retail trade confidence increased by 3.0 points in the EU and by 2.6 points in the euro area, while consumer confidence rose by 1.7 points in the EU and by 1.4 points in the euro area. Managers in the construction sector were more reserved in their expectations as their confidence indicator increased by not more than one point in both regions.

Business leaders signalled they were not planning on hiring in the months ahead, as the Employment Expectations Indicator fell in the EU by 0.4 points and remained stable in the euro area.

The Economic Uncertainty Indicator declined by one point in both the EU and the euro area.

Among the largest EU economies, the ESI increased in Germany (+2.0), Spain (+1.9), the Netherlands (+1.5), Italy and Poland (both +0.9), while easing again in France (-1.3).