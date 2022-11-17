PM Plenkovic extended solidarity to Poland

Share:







Source: N1

Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, on Thursday "expressed solidarity" with Poland "on the government's behalf," adding that "messages of support and condolences" were sent to Poland's president, prime minister, and Polish people, in the wake of the explosion of a missile which claimed two lives near the Ukraine border.

Speaking at a televised cabinet session, which local media reports from by watching the live stream, Plenkovic recalled that the explosion “happened in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine in the midst of Russia’s large missile attacks on Ukraine across the country, far from the front line.”

He said NATO, including Croatia’s permanent representative, had conducted “appropriate consultations” because of the incident and that “at the moment there are no indications that a consultation process will be activated under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.”

Plenkovic said he expected all the circumstances of the incident to be determined, condemning Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and supporting “Ukraine in the defence of its territory, its freedom.”