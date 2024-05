Podijeli :

At the end of March 2024, 202,596 people were employed in trade and freelance professions in Croatia.

This is 2,881 people or 1.4% more than in the previous month, according to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

An increase in the number of employees was recorded in 15 sectors, ranging from 0.5% in manufacturing to 4.7% in hospitality and tourism.