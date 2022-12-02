Ukrainian embassies in Europe, including Croatia, receive bloody packages

Podijeli :

Source: Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

The Ukrainian Embassy in Zagreb is one of the several Ukrainian embassies around Europe that have received bloody packages containing animal eyes, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Friday.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Zagreb did not confirm the news or revealed details when asked by the Croatian state news agency Hina for comment, adding that it would issue a press release on its website.

Quoting a Facebook post by Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, news agencies said that the packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, had also been sent to the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Italy, the general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno.

The incidents occurred after six letter bombs were sent to different addresses in Spain, including the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, the US Embassy and the Office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“We are studying the meaning of this message,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook, adding that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had ordered all the embassies to step up security.

Nikolenko also said that the residence of the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican had been vandalised. According to an Embassy source in Rome, human faeces were left in front of the door.

The Embassy in Kazakhstan had received a bomb threat, but subsequently that wasn’t confirmed, Nikolenko said.

The Embassy in the United States received a letter containing an article that was critical of Ukraine, Nikolenko said. The letter, like most of the others, originated from one European country, he said, without giving details.