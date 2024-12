VIDEO / Ekološka katastrofa u Crnom moru: Saniran tek djelić izlivene nafte

In the Kerch Strait of Crimea, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, the ships Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 split in half. The ships that broke into two began to sink.

Authorities stated that they were trying to evacuate the crew using tugboats. pic.twitter.com/i17ZsBkmV8

— FocuSeaTV – Maritime News (@focuseatv) December 15, 2024