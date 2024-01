Britanci se raspisali o pet manje poznatih hrvatskih dragulja koje vrijedi posjetiti

The Gacka River is one of the cleanest rivers in Europe and is home to over 30 springs, one of which (the Majer Spring), is over a hundred meters deep.

…

Photo credit 📸@priba11

…#croatia #lika #gacka #majerovovrilo #travelphotography #ilovetravel #royalcroatiantours pic.twitter.com/AQqpRM6MgV

— Royal Croatian Tours (@RoyalCroTours) February 17, 2020