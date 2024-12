Sigurno je znate: Pjesma Ščedrik utjelovljenje je Božića, ali i – ukrajinskog otpora

Shot by a communist intelligence agent who lodged next to him, at his parents’, 103 years ago on January 23, 1921, the composer of “Carol of the Bells” (“Shchedryk,” in Ukrainian), Mykola Leontovych, died.

The Christmas ahead is dark. Thank you for supporting Ukraine 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/abzcvt4PYD

— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) December 24, 2024