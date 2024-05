Nizozemac udario člana izraelske delegacije? Na probama neće biti do daljnjega

🇳🇱 APPARENTLY the reason Joost Klein has been stopped from rehearsing is that he struck a member of the Israeli delegation, after they made fun of the deaths of his parents.

If this is the case, I hope he hit them really hard 🥰

— Jaryd (@JarydHeadley) May 10, 2024