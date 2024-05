VIDEO / Na pomolu skandal? Talijani slučajno objavili rezultate glasovanja

BREAKING:

Italian broadcaster Rai accidentally revealed Italy’s televoting percentages during tonight’s Eurovision semi-final.

🇮🇱 on 1st place with 39%

🇳🇱 2nd with 7%

It means that Israel has high chances to win the entire competition on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/QCijJWdhIQ

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 9, 2024