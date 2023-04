VIDEO Snažna eksplozija u Melitopolju: Ubijen jedan policajac, još jedan ranjen

A footage from temporarily occupied Melitopol, where a collaborator Alexander Mishchenko was blown up in the entrance of his house. He died in a hospital.

Alexander betrayed 🇺🇦, worked as a police officer for the Russians. Mishchenko was also recruiting other police officers. pic.twitter.com/FDGBUUKMTl

