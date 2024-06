Biden pisao Plenkoviću: Čestitao mu na pobjedi na parlamentarnim izborima

A heartfelt congratulations from @POTUS to Prime Minister @AndrejPlenkovic on his re-election. President Biden’s letter underscores our enduring friendship and shared vision. Together, we are building a brighter, more prosperous future for both our nations. 🇺🇸🤝🏼🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/qv0EqK0Ka1

— Ambassador Nathalie Rayes (@USAmbCroatia) June 12, 2024