Novo istraživanje: Srbi su najveći jugonostalgičari, a evo kako stoje Hrvati

Percentage of people who thinks the collapse of Yugoslavia was a mistake:

🇷🇸 Serbia: 81%

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina: 77%

🇲🇪 Montenegro: 65%

🇲🇰 North Macedonia: 61%

🇸🇮 Slovenia: 45%

🇭🇷 Croatia: 23%

🇽🇰 Kosovo: 10%

According to Gallup

— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) October 30, 2024