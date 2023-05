Kobne kapi za oči: Umrla i četvrta osoba, 14 ih oslijepilo…

Deadly medicine: A 4th death has been linked to recalled artificial tears made by EzriCare & Delsam Pharma, the CDC reports. Cases involve extensively drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The bacteria have increased the number of cases to 81 in 18 states https://t.co/3rvu04g7WB pic.twitter.com/YDPpLeUuLl

— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 23, 2023