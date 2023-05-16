At least 59 houses flooded in town of Gracac, locals evacuated

Podijeli :

Slaven Branislav Babic /Pixsell

At least 59 houses in the municipality of Gracac, in southern Lika region, were flooded over the past two days, mayor Robert Juko told the Croatian state news agency Hina, adding that local residents were evacuated in time and are safe.

Heavy rain in recent days caused some rivers to overflow their banks, flooding homes, roads and public buildings in Gracac and several other towns in the region.

Classes in the town of Obrovac, northern Dalmatia, were canceled after water got into in the schools there. Parts of the town were left without electricity.

Authorities in Hrvatska Kostajnica, a town on the border with Bosnia, declared an emergency after the Una River rose dramatically overnight.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said his government would provide all necessary funding and aid.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, Veterans Minister Tomo Medved, and Defence Minister Mario Banozic will visit the flooded areas later today.