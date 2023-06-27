Bodies of Hungarian crew killed in helicopter crash seen off to homeland

Podijeli :

MORH

Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banozic and the army's chief-of-staff, Admiral Robert Hranj, on Tuesday saw off the bodies of the tree fatalities, Hungarian Army members who lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in the Dalmatian hinterland last Wednesday.

The bodies of the victims were flown from Split Airport to Hungary, the Croatian Defence Ministry said in a press release.

The Hungarian Airbus H145M was training at the Multinational Special Aviation Programme Training Center at Colonel Mirko Vukusic barracks on 21 June when It crashed near Drnis, Sibenik-Knin County while returning from a mission to Zemunik air base.

All three crew members were killed. The bodies of two were found immediately after the accident, while the body of the third victim was found under the wreckage on 22 June.

An on-site investigation by Hungarian and Croatian authorities into the circumstances of the crash is still ongoing.

“Debris from the helicopter will be collected and transported to Hungary for further analysis,” the Hungarian MTI news agency reported a few days ago. Gabor Borondi, the chief of staff of the Hungarian Armed Forces, had been briefed on the investigation at the scene and met the Hungarian troops taking part in the exercise.