Charges filed against men who attacked Serbians ahead of basketball match in Zadar

Podijeli :

Pixabay

The police have filed criminal reports against two men who last Saturday attacked two Serbian nationals ahead of a basketball match between KK Zadar and KK Crvena Zvezda MeridianBet, and they have been remanded in custody, the police in the coastal city of Zadar said on Tuesday.

The two men, aged 21 and 26, are suspected of having committed a hate crime.

They are suspected of having physically assaulted, with their faces covered with their T-shirts and scarves, two Serbian nationals aged 55 and 46 in the Zadar neighbourhood of Vostarnica. The 55-year-old man sustained light injuries, according to sources at the Zadar General Hospital, where he was given medical help.

An investigation is under way into a second incident, in which another two Serbian nationals, aged 29 and 36, were attacked.

Until the completion of the match, the police brought in for questioning two Croatian nationals, one aged 42, for being under the influence of alcohol, and the other aged 19, for attempting to bring into the sport facility where the match was taking place prohibited substances.

Following an investigation, four minors were brought before the Zadar Municipal Court on the charges of disorderly conduct during the match, and nine other Croatian nationals were brought in for questioning on Tuesday morning for unlawful conduct during the match, the Zadar police said.