Coca-Cola confirms case of poisoning with its water, investigation under way

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Coca-Cola Croatia on Tuesday confirmed that it was aware of a case of poisoning with its mineral water in a Rijeka café, which resulted in one person sustaining a chemical-induced injury to their esophagus, noting that this is an isolated case and that it is open to cooperation with the competent authorities.

The State Inspectorate said earlier in the day that an inspection was underway following a report by the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County police about a person feeling sick on 4 November while drinking a non-alcoholic beverage in a café in downtown Rijeka. The person has been hospitalised and according to hospital sources, their condition is stable.

The County Institute for Public Health said in response to a query from Hina that following reports about chemically contaminated drinks in hospitality establishments as well as hospitalisations due to suspected chemical-induced mouth, throat and esophagus injuries, the competent services have been collecting samples of suspicious drinks and will analyse them.

The county police said that except for that one case, they did not receive reports of any other similar incidents.

In a statement issued today, Coca-Cola Croatia said it was aware of “an isolated case involving a 330 ml glass bottle of Romerquelle Emotion Blueberry Pomegranate drink”, expressing deep concern and hope for the full recovery of the hospitalised person.

“We are fully open to cooperation with the competent authorities,” the company said.

Social networks were today flooded with warnings to citizens not to drink non-alcoholic and carbonated drinks produced by Coca-Cola due to the alleged severe poisoning of several persons who drank mineral water in Rijeka cafes and had to seek medical help.