Croatia to have more polling stations for EP election than in 2019

Podijeli :

N1

Croatian voters will be able to cast their votes on Sunday, 9 June, for 12 MEPs who will represent them in the European Parliament.

They will be able to cast their ballots at 6,651 polling stations in Croatia, which is about two hundred more than five years ago.

Voting takes place at polling stations according to the address of residence, with locations usually the same as in parliamentary elections.

Of the said number of polling stations, there are 6,538 regular ones, and 113 special ones where voters serving in the Armed Forces, seafarers, prisoners, and voters in social care institutions vote.

The locations of polling stations for the European elections are usually the same as those for the recently held parliamentary elections.

In addition to Croatia, 12 Croatian Members of the European Parliament are also elected abroad, at polling stations that will soon be determined.

Five years ago, they were elected in 46 countries, at 119 polling stations.

Unlike parliamentary elections, where representatives are elected in 12 constituencies, in the European elections, the whole of Croatia, including diaspora voters, is treated as one electoral unit. Another difference is that in parliamentary elections abroad, voting takes place over two days, while in the European elections, it’s just one day.

In the June elections, 25 slates will compete for the favour of voters, eight fewer than five years ago. There are 23 party slates and two candidate slates from groups of voters, with a total of 300 candidates on the slates.

The June elections will be the fourth European elections for Croatia. The first was held on 14 April 2013, before the official accession to the EU on 1 July of that year. At that time, 12 MEPs were elected, and their mandate lasted only a year because they were required to compete in the first regular European elections in 2014.