Croatian President issues message for Orthodox Easter

Podijeli :

N1

President Zoran Milanovic on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Christian Orthodox faithful for Easter, the Office of the President said in a press release.

“I wish all our fellow citizens of the Orthodox faith a happy Easter. With this holiday, faith in a better tomorrow and hope for the victory of light and goodness have always been associated. May the significance of this Easter holiday ahead truly inspire everyone in our Homeland to mutual respect, solidarity among people, and respect for diversity and the dignity of every human being,” the message states.

“To our fellow citizens who celebrate tomorrow, I wish them a peaceful and joyful Easter holiday with their families and friends. Happy Easter, Christ is risen,” President Milanović said in his greeting.