Croatia’s gross agricultural production decreases, net production increases in 2023

The volume of Croatia's gross agricultural production in 2023 compared to 2022 shrank by 1.2%, according to the data provided by the national statistical office (DZS).

Thus, the gross agricultural production keeps falling albeit at a decelerated rate, after it dropped by 6.7% in 2022 and by 3.7% in 2021.

In 2023, the net agricultural production slightly rose at a rate of 0.1%. Net volume indices of agricultural production were calculated out of the total production, lessened by-products used for feeding the livestock.

Agricultural production in 2023 was affected by a fall in animal production

The fall in agricultural production in 2023 was affected by the fall in animal production of 13.2%, whereas crop production increased by 6.5%, says the DZS.

“The increase in crop production in 2023 was affected by an increase in most of the products with a larger share in crop production (in maize of 21.3%, in soya beans of 9.4% and in sunflower of 3.1%),” it reported on its website.

“In 2023, as compared to 2022, the production of all products with a larger share in animal production decreased, except the production of poultry, which increased by 1.5%.”

Within gross production in 2023, crop production contributed with 65.5% and animal production with 34.5%.