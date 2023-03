Podijeli :

Guliver Image

Croatian Olympic silver medallist Tin Srbic won the bronze medal in the horizontal bar final of the Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sunday.

Israeli Alexander Myakinin captured the gold with a score of 14.200 and Japan’s Kazuki Matsumi won the silver with a score of 14.033. Srbic finished third with a score of 13.666.