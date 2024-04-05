Defence minister rejects Most party’s proposal to deploy military at the border

Podijeli :

Ivan Hrstić/N1

Defence Minister Ivan Anusic has rejected the Most party's proposal to deploy the military at the border to prevent illegal migration.

“It is very clear when the military will be deployed at the border. It will only be deployed when the legal requirements are met, end of story,” Anusic told the press in the eastern city of Osijek on Friday.

He said the border would be guarded by the police, “who are more than capable of fulfilling this task”

“If and when there is a need and all requirements are met, the military can be deployed, but not at this time,” Anusic said.