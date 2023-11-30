EC disburses €700m as third installment to Croatia under RRF

Podijeli :

The European Commission's Vice President Dubravka Suica on Thursday handed to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic the EC's decision on disbursing the third installment, worth €700 million, to Croatia under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

Croatia thus received the third installment, after on 24 July 2023, Zagreb submitted to the Commission a request for the disbursement of €700 million under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) based on the achievement of 32 milestones and 13 targets, as outlined in the Council Implementing Decision approving the plan.

This includes, among others, reforms related to healthcare, science and higher education, research and innovation, labour market, waste management and renewable energy sources, as well as investments in energy renovation of buildings, green and digital transition of tourism and reducing the administrative burden on the economy.

With their request, the Croatian authorities provided detailed and comprehensive evidence demonstrating the fulfilment of the 32 milestones and 13 targets.

The Commission has thoroughly assessed this information before presenting its positive preliminary assessment of the payment request.

So far, Croatia has received €2.9 billion is support under the RRF.

This includes €818 million in pre-financing paid in September 2021, followed by two payments worth €700 million each disbursed in June 2022 and December 2022. An now the third tranche of €700 million ensued.

The Croatian recovery and resilience plan is supported by €5.5 billion in grants. Croatia requested to modify its plan and add a REPowerEU chapter on 31 August 2023. The Commission has positively assessed Croatia’s revised plan, which is to be covered by €10 billion.

Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on member states implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their respective recovery and resilience plans.