Five arrested in connection with illegal campsites on Murter island

Matija Habljak/PIXSELL

Zagreb entrepreneur Zoran Pripuz, an investor in an illegal campsite on Murter island, three other persons connected to campsites and a former Sibenik-Knin County employee were arrested on Thursday in an operation by the police and the USKOK anti-corruption office, per unofficial reports.

After the investigators search their homes and vehicles, the suspects will be questioned at USKOK’s Split office and a Split County Court judge will decide if the prosecution requests their remand in custody.

The police and USKOK said five persons were arrested in the Zagreb and Sibenik areas on suspicion of official misconduct, without naming the suspects.

Neda Livljanic is the former employee of Sibenik-Knin County’s economy and tourism department arrested, allegedly for issuing a decision on the construction of a private campsite. It is unclear if she is suspected of taking a bribe for that.

Slobodna Dalmacija daily said that also arrested were Dario Filipi, the owner of another illegal campsite on Murter, Eduard Marzic, former president of the Croatian Campsites Association, and Boris Kulusic.

Investigators are allegedly looking into a decision on a fictitious private campsite issued a year ago by the Sibenik-Knin County tourism office.

The police said they would press charges to USKOK after completing the criminal investigation.