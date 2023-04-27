Gov’t committed to intensive search for people who went missing in Homeland War

Podijeli :

There are still 1,812 people who went missing in the 1991. - 1995. Homeland War and are still unaccounted-for, and the government treats it as a top-priority humanitarian issue, War Veterans' Affairs Minister Tomo Medved said at the cabinet session on Thursday.

Presenting a report on the implementation of the Homeland War Missing Persons Act, the minister said that the government was committed to shedding light on the fate of the remaining missing persons, noting that it was not known where these people were buried.

In 2022, evidence and information was gathered from all possible sources about presumable 70 concealed mass or individual graves, 75 micro-locations were thoroughly searched, and 49 victims were identified, Medved said.

He recalled that in February this year a mass grave was unearthed at Sarviz Dol near Vukovar. The remains of at least 10 victims were exhumed, and those were the people who had been forcibly taken away from their homes in September and October 1991, he added.

Of the 10 victims, four were identified in the Vukovar hospital on 18 April, three of whom were civilians and one a soldier, according to the minister.

Over the last seven years, 362 sites throughout Croatia presumed to be mass graves were thoroughly examined, and 168 persons were exhumed, while the remains of 248 victims were identified.

Three mass graves were discovered at Marinci, Bobota and Sarviz Dol and a number of individual graves at Brsadin, Mirkovci, Kukunjevec and Topusko.

