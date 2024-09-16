Gynecologist, found guilty of rape, fired by Osijek hospital

Podijeli :

Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL

The Osijek Clinical Hospital (KBC Osijek) stated on Monday that it had dismissed gynecologist Zlatko Topolovec, sentenced pending appeal for raping a patient.

Last week, the hospital reported that it had launched the disciplinary proceedings on the basis of the non-final ruling of the Osijek County Court of 8 February 2024, which the court provided to the hospital on 11 September.

Last Friday, the hospital management confirmed having received via e-mail a media query on an alleged new case of inappropriate conduct by the doctor in question, which occurred during an examination, and noted that disciplinary proceedings were launched against the doctor in that case as well.

The management today stated that taking in consideration all the circumstances and the facts, it had decided to fire the doctor.

Last week, the hospital said that the doctor had submitted a certificate of temporary incapacity and was currently on sick leave.

Although the non-final guilty verdict was handed down in February, the doctor concerned stayed in his job for some time, which outraged the general public and many civil society associations.

Last week, the Health Ministry stated that an emergency inspection team had been sent to investigate the case at the KBC Osijek, noting that it was not satisfied with how the hospital management was handling the case, which, it said, undermined trust in the medical profession.

The ministry also said that it would investigate why the Croatian Medical Chamber, which has the authority to revoke medical licences, had failed to do so in this case, considering the gravity of the charges.

In a statement for the public, issued last Friday, Topolovec’s attorney Kresimir Arambasic said the doctor’s defence team had filed an appeal against the non-final ruling in his case and that criminal proceedings were still under way, and added that no one can be considered guilty of a crime until their guilt was established by a final ruling.