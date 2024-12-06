‘If you are not on the government’s side, how do you expect to get anything?’ says the head of the pensioners’ association

Podijeli :

N1

Visnja Fortuna, the head of the Central Association of Croatian Pensioners, spoke on the morning programme Novi dan with Masenka Vukadinovic about the Christmas bonus that the government has promised all pensioners in the amount of 80 euros.

Fortuna explained that this was a question of circumstances.

“In this election year, some of our resolutions could not be implemented, so we sought a meeting with the Prime Minister and asked about the Christmas bonus. Originally we had asked for 100 euros. Honestly, I wasn’t even thinking about the upcoming presidential election,” she said, adding that they had not made such a request last year.

Changes to the pension calculation formula

As for the standardised amount of the bonus, she explained that all pensioners should receive the Christmas bonus. “This is a sign of respect that every county gives us, because we have pensioners in all counties, and so does our Prime Minister. It’s not just about the bonus, it’s about someone thinking of you. The Prime Minister told us he had to check the financial feasibility and later told us that the amount would be 80 euros,” she added.

“The City of Zagreb has also announced a bonus based on pension amounts, including recipients of financial aid and inclusion programmes. This is good, but I think Zagreb should have included all pensioners in the Christmas bonus, because pensioners deserve it,” said Fortuna.

She also pointed out that during the talks with the Prime Minister, changes to the pension calculation formula were discussed, which should come into force next year.

“I have never supported protests”

“This would include a supplement based on years of employment, which would become part of the pension. Each year the government would set an amount of around €5-6 which would be multiplied by years of service,” she explained.

“There is also the current 70:30 adjustment ratio, we have applied for an 85:15 ratio which will come into effect next year and I hope it will be finalised by July. We will also be pushing for a 100 per cent supplement soon,” she added.

On the anti-poverty protest announced by the Pensioners Together (BUZ) bloc, she said she did not support it. “I have never supported protests because they say things that are partly true and partly not. Claims are made that don’t hold up. I feel sorry for the pensioners who are called to such events. You always have to sit at the table,” she emphasised.

“We must support the government. If you are not on the government’s side, how do you expect to get anything?” she concluded.