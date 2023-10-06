Kosovo President briefs Croatian, Dutch PMs on situation in Kosovo

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Laura Hasani

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani discussed Friday with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic the recent security developments in Kosovo.

Osmani said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she informed Plenkovic “of the evidence on Serbia’s act of aggression.”

“We value Croatia’s enduring support for our country and for peace and prosperity in the entire region,” said the Kosovo President.

Osmani also said met at the European Political Community Summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte with whom she discussed the security situation in Kosovo.

“Stressed the necessity to hold Serbia accountable for its terrorist act and act of aggression against Kosovo, which poses a threat to peace and security in the entire region,” Osmani wrote.