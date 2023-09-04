Man arrested for threatening two EU countries’ diplomatic staff

The police have pressed charges against a 46-year-old man and placed him in custody on the suspicion that he sent threatening messages to the diplomatic offices of two EU countries, the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County Police Department has reported.
The man, a Croatian national who lives on an island in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County but has not registered residence there, is suspected of having sent threats and disturbing messages by e-mail as well as phone, in the period from mid-April to the end of August this year.
The police searched the man’s home and other premises and confiscated the equipment he used to send the threats.
