Moscow accuses Washington of interfering in Serbia’s internal affairs

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Monday accused Washington of interfering in Serbia’s internal affairs by imposing sanctions on the head of its top security agency.

“The US decision to blacklist Aleksandar Vulin, director of Serbia’s Security Information Agency, is yet another attempt to interfere in the domestic affairs of an independent country, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement on Monday. It added that the sanctions are “another attempt by Washington to blatantly interfere in the domestic affairs of an independent country and another US act of aggression against the Serbian state“.

The SVR said the sanctions are in violation of international law and are intended to intimidate US geopolitical rivals.