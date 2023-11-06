New fuel prices: Regular diesel 4 cents cheaper, petrol unchanged

Podijeli :

Vlada RH

The Croatian government on Monday passed a decree capping fuel prices for the next two weeks starting from Wednesday.

The price of regular petrol will remain unchanged at €1.46 a litre, the price of regular diesel will fall by 4 cents to €1.52 a litre, while blue-dyed diesel, used by farmers and fishermen, will cost €0.98 a litre, down by 4 cents.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be sold at €1.22 a kilogram for tanks, the same as in the previous two weeks, and at €1.78 a kilogram for cylinders, a decrease of 1 cent.

Without the government’s intervention, regular petrol would cost €1.59, regular diesel €1.67, blue-dyed diesel €1.07, and LNG €1.46 for tanks and €2.09 for cylinders.