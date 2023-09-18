Over €400 million will be invested in disaster prevention and protection system

Podijeli :

The Minister for Regional Development and EU Funds, Sime Erlic, announced on Monday that over €400 million would be invested in strengthening the prevention and protection system against possible hazards and natural disasters.

“More than 400 million euros has been secured to promote adjustment to climate change, prevent the risk of disasters and increase resilience,” Erlic said at the opening of a new fire station in Dugi Rat, just down the coast from the Dalmatian city of Split.

The funds will be used for the protection and rescue system in general, new technology and equipment, and for protection against floods.

Erlic said that strengthening the protection and rescue system was one of the government’s strategic priorities. He said that over the next five months the government would issue a tender for fire services worth €70 million.

The construction of the new fire station in Dugi Rat cost nearly €2 million, and was financed by Dugi Rat Municipality and Split-Dalmatia County.