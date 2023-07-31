Pilot and copilot, injured in Cessna accident, out of life-threatening condition

Podijeli :

Milan Sabic/PIXSELL

The pilot and the co-pilot, who sustained injuries during the landing of their Cessna 172A aircraft in Sinj on Sunday, in the Dalmatian hinterland, were not in a life-threatening condition, the hospital in Split reported on Sunday evening.

As soon as emergency services received a call at 7.35 pm Sunday about a Cessna 172A hitting a tree while landing at Sinj, firefighters, police and ambulances rushed to the scene.

The injured pilot and copilot, two foreign nationals born in 1973 and in 1974, were transferred to the hospital in Split.

One of them sustained light injuries and the other suffered a vertebral fracture, the hospital told Hina last night.

The accident happened while the Cessna veered off the runway and crashed into a tree.

The relevant authorities, including the agency for investigating transport-related accidents in air, sea and rail traffic, and Croatia Control that provides air traffic control services, were notified of the accident.