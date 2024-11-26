PM Plenkovic talks bilateral relations and Ukraine with Trump

Podijeli :

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Monday spoke by phone with US President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his re-election, the Prime Minister said on the social network X.

The two officials discussed strengthening bilateral relations, “notably in energy, defense and in NATO”.

“We addressed continued support for Ukraine. President Trump expressed deep respect for the Croatian people,” Plenkovic wrote.

Donald Trump, the winner of the US presidential election on 5 November, takes office on 20 January next year.