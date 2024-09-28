Price of hectare of arable land in Croatia up by €791 in 2023

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The average price of purchased arable land in Croatia last year was €4,491 per hectare, which is €791 more than the previous year, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

The statistics also show that in 2023, the average price of purchased pastures increased by €241, reaching €3,153 per hectare, while the average price of meadows was €2,625 per hectare, which is €256 more than the year before.

In Pannonian Croatia, the average price of purchased arable land in 2023 was €4,602 per hectare, meadows were €2,044 per hectare, and pastures were €2,109 per hectare. Compared to the previous year, the average price of arable land rose by €810 per hectare, meadows by €61 per hectare, and pastures increased by €444 per hectare.

In Adriatic Croatia, the average price of purchased arable land last year was €6,415 per hectare, which is €1,213 more than in 2022, meadows were €2,894 per hectare, up by €413, and pastures were €3,427 per hectare, an increase of €226 compared to 2022.

In Northern Croatia, the average price of purchased arable land in 2023 was €3,856 per hectare, meadows were €3,135 per hectare, and pastures were €2,775 per hectare. This represents an increase of €729 for arable land, €410 for meadows, and €162 for pastures compared to 2022.