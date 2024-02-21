Report filed against 29-year-old man who poured liquid on SDP party members in city of Zadar

Podijeli :

SDP

Zadar police on Tuesday filed a misdemeanor report against a 29-year-old man who in the Adriatic city of Zadar on Friday poured a smelly liquid on 36-year-old Daniel Radeta, the president of the Social Democratic Party's Zadar branch.

In a statement, the Zadar Police Department said that the man was brought to the Zadar Municipal Court today following a criminal investigation. It was established that there are grounds to suspect that the 29-year-old Croatian citizen committed a misdemeanor under the Offences Against Public Order and Peace Act.

Anyone who behaves in a public place in a particularly rude and indecent manner, insulting citizens or disturbing their peace, may be fined in an amount from 700 to 4,000 euros or imprisoned for up to 30 days.

The 29-year-old man poured liquid on Radeta last Friday afternoon in Petar Zoranic Square in Zadar and then ran away, ahead of the SDP’s “Fight for dignity” rally, and the liquid also splashed several SDP members, including leader Pedja Grbin.