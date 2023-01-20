SDP and Mozemo sign a new political agreement in Zagreb

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The Social Democratic Party's Zagreb branch has unanimously endorsed a draft cooperation agreement with Mozemo ("We Can!") party, which will be signed next week, acting branch president Branko Kolaric told state news platform Hina on Thursday.

Thereby the branch has given “a strong and clear political message,” he said, adding that it is also a message for cooperation “beyond Zagreb.”

The agreement defines capital projects as well as smaller ones not covered by the agreement, Kolaric said, adding that he has nothing against running for branch president.

According to Vecernji List daily, the agreement commits the SDP and We Can! to implementing projects important for improving the quality of life of all Zagreb residents, including reorganising the city administration, institutions and the Zagreb Holding utility group as well as making hiring more transparent.

The two parties will set up a city treasury system and an anti-corruption platform for reporting anything irregular or unlawful in the work of the city administration and city companies.

The agreement envisages drawing up a long-term transport development plan, the construction of publicly-owned flats for renting, expanding kindergartens, investing more in energy renovation, advancing community health centres, ensuring new accommodation for the elderly, improving waste recycling and composing, and installing solar panels.

The two parties also commit to preventing gender-based violence and menstrual poverty, promoting gender-sensitive local policies, and holding regular consultations.

The coalition agreement between the two parties holding the majority in the city administration was cancelled in September by decision of the SDP’s Zagreb branch, which was chaired by Viktor Gotovac. After that, Gotovac was expelled from the SDP and Kolaric is running the Zagreb branch until inter-party elections.