Sixth person dies following Daruvar nursing home shooting

A sixth person has died in hospital from injuries suffered in this morning's shooting incident at the nursing home in the eastern town of Daruvar, national chief of police Nikola Milina told the press on Monday afternoon.
According to media reports, 51-year-old retired military police officer Kresimir Pahoki from Donji Daruvar walked into the nursing home and started shooting, killing five people on the spot, including his mother who was a resident of the nursing home.
The Bjelovar-Bilogora County Police Department has confirmed that the attacker has been arrested and placed in police custody.
President Milanovic calls for swift investigation
President Zoran Milanovic extended his condolences on Monday to the families of the people shot dead in a nursing home and called on the relevant authorities for a swift investigation and stricter control of firearm possession.
“I wish all those wounded a quick and safe recovery, and I thank the emergency medical services for their swift and organised response in rescuing those injured,” the president said, per a statement from his office.
Milanovic said he expected a prompt and thorough investigation by the police and the state attorney’s office so all the circumstances of the crime could be determined and those responsible punished.
He expressed his shock at the brutal and unprecedented crime in Daruvar. “This is a terrifying warning and a final call to all relevant institutions to do more to prevent violence in society, including even stricter control of firearm possession.”
