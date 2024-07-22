Sixth person dies following Daruvar nursing home shooting

Podijeli :

N1 / Ana Raić

A sixth person has died in hospital from injuries suffered in this morning's shooting incident at the nursing home in the eastern town of Daruvar, national chief of police Nikola Milina told the press on Monday afternoon.

According to media reports, 51-year-old retired military police officer Kresimir Pahoki from Donji Daruvar walked into the nursing home and started shooting, killing five people on the spot, including his mother who was a resident of the nursing home.

The Bjelovar-Bilogora County Police Department has confirmed that the attacker has been arrested and placed in police custody.

President Milanovic calls for swift investigation

President Zoran Milanovic extended his condolences on Monday to the families of the people shot dead in a nursing home and called on the relevant authorities for a swift investigation and stricter control of firearm possession.