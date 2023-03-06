Two leading Croatian food makers start cooperating in export of their products

Podijeli :

N1

Atlantic Grupa and Podravka have joined their forces to boost the export of Croatian brands on the markets of the USA and Austria, these two leading food companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

“The two companies implemented a unique system of mutual export support, meaning that Atlantic’s distribution company in Austria will provide support for the placement of Podravka’s products on the Austrian market, while Podravka will place Atlantic’s products on the US market through its US based company,” reads the press release issued on Monday.

“This cooperation is aimed at maximizing mutual synergies by strengthening the product placement of both companies and improving their brand awareness, using their well-developed business network and market positions that Atlantic and Podravka have in these markets.”

President of the Management Board of the Koprivnica-based Podravka, Martina Dalic was quoted as saying that “achieving synergy between Podravka and Atlantic on the Austrian and US markets is an important step forward in the business practices of Croatian companies abroad.”

Emil Tedeschi, President and CEO of Atlantic Grupa was quoted as saying that the Vegeta spice and Argeta spreads and pâtés “as our most prominent export brands, along with the rest of our portfolio, make for logical allies in international markets.”

“We are proud of this agreement, which is based on a very clear logic of taking advantage of joint opportunities,” said Tedeschi.