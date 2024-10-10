United Group announces successful refinancing of Senior Secured Notes due 2026

Podijeli :

United Grupa

United Group BV, the leading telecommunications and media company in Southeastern Europe is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of €600 million Senior Secured Notes due 2026 through the launch and pricing of new €750 million Senior Secured Notes.

n addition to refinancing the above-mentioned Notes, the proceeds from the offering will be used to repay the drawn amounts outstanding under the existing Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility.

Following this refinancing, net leverage will remain unchanged at United Group BV.

The new 7-year Senior Secured Notes will pay a coupon of 6.500%, and are assigned a B2 rating by Moody’s and B by S&P.

“We are delighted with the strong demand for our new 7-year €750 million Notes. This transaction is in line with our financing strategy, aimed at proactively addressing near-term debt maturities and establishing a robust, long-term financing structure. The refinancing comes on the back of persistent growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDAal of 28% and 25% CAGR respectively over the 2015–2023 period, driven by a combination of organic development and acquisitions. It also follows an oversubscribed €1.73 billion refinancing round in January 2024,” said Janez zivko, Vice President Finance at United Group.