US State Department approves sale of HIMARS to Croatia for $390 million

ANDREW LEESON / AFP

The U.S. State Department approved a foreign military sale to Croatia of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) for $390 million, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday, according to Reuters.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon added.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic recently announced further investments in the Croatian army, saying, among other things, that the acquisition of powerful High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the USA was being planned.