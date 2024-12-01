World AIDS Day: 58 patients diagnosed with HIV this year in Croatia

On World AIDS Day, observed on 1 December, the Croatian Association for the Fight Against HIV and Viral Hepatitis (HUHIV), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary of operation, stated that so far this year, 58 new cases of HIV have been diagnosed, and currently 1,561 patients are being treated in Croatia.

In recent years, about 90 HIV cases have been diagnosed in Croatia on average per year, according to data of the Croatian Public Health Institute (HZJZ).

Croatia’s incidence rate is 2.3 per 100,000 population, whereas the EU average is 5.3.

Since 1985, when HIV/AIDS was first registered in Croatia, there have been 2,174 registered cases of infection, and most patients are men. Of those 2,174 diagnosed cases of the infection with HIV, 642 have developed the AIDS disease, and 272 have died of it.

The likely transfer occurs during sex between men (70%), and during heterosexual sex (19%), while 5% contract it through the injection of illegal drugs.

HIV testing is free and anonymous in Croatia.