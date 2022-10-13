Zadar Airport wins nomination at the 2022 Route Awards industry event

Share:







Source: Pixabay

Zadar Airport said on Thursday it won a nomination for the world's best airport in the 'Under 5 Million Passengers' category at the industry event Routes Awards 2022, in Las Vegas.

Also shortlisted in that category are the airports in Nuernberg (NUE), Edinburgh (EDI), and Larnaca (LCA) in Cyprus. The awards are given to airports, airlines, and destination management authorities in eight categories.

Four of these are for airports, which are categorized according to passenger volume. The award category for major hubs, for airports serving 17.5 million passengers or more, this year includes San Francisco (SFO), Cancun (CUN), Dubai (DXB), Frankfurt (FRA), and Istanbul (IST).

The nominees are selected in a forum which brings together the world’s most important airlines and airports and “puts Zadar in the prestigious company of the best airports in the world,” state news agency Hina cited a press release from the airport.

The Route Award 2022 winners will be announced on Monday, 17 October.h