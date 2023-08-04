Zagreb mayor lays wreaths on Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day

Podijeli :

N1

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic on Friday laid wreaths at the city's Mirogoj Cemetery on the occasion of Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day and Croatian Veterans' Day.

“This is the day on which we remember the defenders killed or gone missing in the 1991-95 war,” the mayor said.

He said that his delegation had arrived together with delegations of veterans and the families of those killed or missing to pay tribute to the people who gave their lives in defence of the country.

Tomasevic confirmed his attendance at the main celebration of Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day in Knin on Saturday.