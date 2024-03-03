2/3 of vehicles in Croatia are older than ten years, the average is 13.4 years

Podijeli :

Two thirds of vehicles in Croatia are over ten years old, and their average age is 13.4 years, according to data from the Croatian Center for Vehicles.

Of the total of 2,621,536 registered vehicles on the roads, there are almost two million passenger cars (1,915,521), and 66.7 percent of cars are more than ten years old.

The number of registered passenger cars is increasing year by year and trends show that it will continue to grow.

Unfortunately, the age of vehicles is continuously increasing, so in the last 15 years to date, the average age of passenger cars has increased from 9.9 to 13.4 years.

Of a total of 2,406,952 vehicles inspected, 428,385 of them were declared defective at the regular technical inspection.

The growth of the number of registered electrified vehicles (electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles) is encouraging. In 2023, the total number of registered hybrid vehicles increased to 39,777 vehicles, and the total number of fully electric vehicles increased to 7,032 vehicles.