Plenkovic: If my wife met someone like Kekin, you would call me the biggest mobster

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic made a statement to the media after the Christmas reception for top party officials.

Right at the beginning, he commented on Mile Kekin’s meeting with Nikica Jelavic, addressing in particular Ivana Kekin’s press conference in which she played a fake recording of the Prime Minister allegedly supporting the Mozemo party.

“What kind of political party is this that uses a fake recording of the prime minister?”

“What kind of business are they running that they have a fake recording of me? What kind of political party is this that uses a fake recording of the prime minister to drag him into their swamp of mud? What we have witnessed in the last few days is basically tragicomic. I assume that Mrs Kekin’s husband is not incapacitated. That means he has the capacity for rational judgement. Someone who is over 50 years old knows who he is having coffee with,” Plenkovic said, adding:

“What I see on social media and by email are the worst insults directed at HDZ and me. Mozemo not only does not deserve to govern Croatia, they does not even deserve to govern Zagreb. It is slowly becoming clear who is on the political stage. We have the SDP party as supporters of the constitution-breaker Zoran Milanovic. And they all took an oath in parliament. I am sorry to have to say this, but to the Mozemo team: you are not normal, you are not fit for politics, stop the hysteria. You are completely out of your depth. Imagine if my wife had a meeting like this, you would mock me and call me personally the biggest mobster.”

“I am personally threatened”

He claimed he was being threatened, as was his family, although he did not mention whether he had reported this to the police.

“This coffee meeting that everyone is talking about is completely irrelevant to Croatian politics. Mozemo is just hysterical, and they are only doing this for themselves.

I appeal to all those who are embarrassing themselves with posts on social media to take a step back. There is no invisible hand directing me or anyone from HDZ to deal with them in this way. I am personally threatened, and so is my family.”