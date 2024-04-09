3.733,328 eligible voters for the parliamentary election

Podijeli :

There are currently 3,733,283 voters entitled to elect representatives to the Croatian parliament in the election on 17 April. This is 127,000 fewer than in the July 2020 election, when 3,859,487 people were on the electoral roll.

The Minister of Justice and Public Administration, Ivan Malenica, finalised the voter lists on Monday. They include a total of 3,733,283 registered voters, of whom 3,511,086 are registered in Croatia and 222,197 are actively registered as non-residents outside Croatia.

For the parliamentary election in July 2020, 3,859,487 people were eligible to vote, of which 3,674,665 resided in Croatia and 184,822 resided outside the country.

In the election four years ago, 11,119 resident Croats abroad voted, 2,261 fewer than in the election on 17 April, in which 13,361 resident Croats abroad will vote.